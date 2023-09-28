Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.79

Shares of Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 73416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Moneta Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$92.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Get Moneta Gold alerts:

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Featured Articles

