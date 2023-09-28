MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $55.16. Approximately 98,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 456,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.
MLTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at $246,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,726,000.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
