Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $81.65 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

