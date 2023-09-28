Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MORF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Morphic from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Morphic Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.10. Morphic has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,194 shares of company stock worth $1,497,146. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 2.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,590,000 after acquiring an additional 488,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morphic by 64.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Morphic by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after acquiring an additional 359,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 124,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

