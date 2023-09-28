Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 530.54 ($6.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £303.10 million, a PE ratio of 2,418.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 580.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 653.74. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 406.64 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 930 ($11.36).

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,296.98). In other news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 551 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £308.56 ($376.80). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £1,881 ($2,296.98). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,808 shares of company stock worth $3,118,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

