Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.
About Naturgy Energy Group
