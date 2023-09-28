Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.