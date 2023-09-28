NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $1.03 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $35.61 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00004108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00034392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.07816691 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 294 active market(s) with $35,885,712.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

