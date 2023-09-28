NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.12

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.12 and last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of NEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NEC
NEC Price Performance
NEC Company Profile
NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEC
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.