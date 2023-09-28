Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several analysts have commented on NBLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th.

TSE NBLY opened at C$12.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$12.69 and a 1 year high of C$25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$574.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is -29.51%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

