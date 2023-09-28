Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 230 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Deere & Company by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.6% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 24.9% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,407,752,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Deere & Company by 44.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DE opened at $384.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a one year low of $333.66 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.86.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

