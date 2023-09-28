Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 245 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Shares of RTX opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

