Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 26,991 iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $103.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $891.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

