Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 1,706,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 857,371 shares of company stock valued at $21,025,565,827. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $549.76 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

