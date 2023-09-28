Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

