Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Stories

