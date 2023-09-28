Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

