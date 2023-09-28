Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $121.47 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $136.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

