Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $167.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.28.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.