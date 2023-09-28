Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,055,000. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $175.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.