Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 43,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 73,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $72,986,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.