Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

