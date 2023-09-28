Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 81,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 89,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

