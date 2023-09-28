Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $6,457,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 510 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $506,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.95.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.