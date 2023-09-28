Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth $64,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THO opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.80.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

