Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 718 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,813.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,055,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after buying an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $148.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $151.49. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $161.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.