Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $377.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.