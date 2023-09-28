New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NGD. CSFB decreased their price target on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.29.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.93 on Monday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $633.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Stories

