NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Reduced by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 89.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455,402 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 8.2 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

