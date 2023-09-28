NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $60.00 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

