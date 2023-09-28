NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $72.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.25. 3,887,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,293,207. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

