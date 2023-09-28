NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 8.2 %

NEE stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.