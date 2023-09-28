NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEP. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NEP opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

