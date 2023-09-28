NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $100.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.83.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NKE opened at $89.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

