Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,553 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 63.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.