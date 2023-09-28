Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 1,009,346 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,181,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009,346 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.64% of BRF worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BRF by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

