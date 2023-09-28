Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 49,249 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,249 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Corteva by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 924,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.41.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

