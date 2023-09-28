Ninety One UK Ltd Buys New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,540 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. American National Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $231.90 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.