Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

