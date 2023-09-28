Ninety One UK Ltd Has $18.01 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,886 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Valero Energy by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VLO opened at $143.95 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.