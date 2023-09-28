Ninety One UK Ltd Has $39.74 Million Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,895 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.86% of B2Gold worth $39,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,018,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in B2Gold by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,646,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after buying an additional 2,425,299 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,368,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,773,000 after buying an additional 645,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

B2Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.96.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

