Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 876 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 256,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

