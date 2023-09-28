Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 55,245 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 55,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $377.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

