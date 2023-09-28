Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,965 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

NTR stock opened at $62.54 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

