Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 13,402 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.51% of Royal Gold worth $38,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Royal Gold by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $132,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLD opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

