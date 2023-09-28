Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 47 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

DE opened at $384.36 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $333.66 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

