Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 898 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47,494 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $295.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

