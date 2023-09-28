Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Down 2.9%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $217.74 and last traded at $217.74. Approximately 15,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 239,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.26.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

