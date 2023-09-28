Northland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Northland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,477,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 185.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 150,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 97,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,741,000.

AVES stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

