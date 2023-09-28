Northland Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Northland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,035 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 2.99% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSE opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.