Northland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSU. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

